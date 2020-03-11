Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 68,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

