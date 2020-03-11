Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 17.9%

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) were up 17.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.40, approximately 71,489,085 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 30,705,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

