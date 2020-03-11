Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.76% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $269,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 1,264,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

