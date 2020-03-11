Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 5.67% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $260,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $70.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.