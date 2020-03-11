Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $113,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $14.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.93. 532,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,898. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.00 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

