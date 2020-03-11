Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 3,941 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 4,015,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,526,016. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 621,831 shares of company stock valued at $28,937,766. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

