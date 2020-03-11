Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910,509. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

