Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 5,645 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 9,046,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,954. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

