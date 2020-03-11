Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,519,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,751,000 after acquiring an additional 974,304 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

