Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 205.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,784 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,158 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Exelon stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

