Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 1,426,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247,910. The company has a market capitalization of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

