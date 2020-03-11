Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 50,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock worth $29,073,061. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $13.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

