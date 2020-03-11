Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $25.88 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

MMM traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. 2,853,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.22. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $143.55 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

