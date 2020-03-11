Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $28.08 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,514,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,371,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.