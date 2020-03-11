Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $30.94 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.1% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.88. 764,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,446. American Express has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

