Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $40.75 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.62. 303,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,506. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

