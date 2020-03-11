Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $44.69 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 931,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,085,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 162,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,792,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

