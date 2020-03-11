Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $48.19 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.18. 5,340,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,581. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.74 and a 200-day moving average of $264.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

