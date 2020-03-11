Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

