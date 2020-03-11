Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $38,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $17.08 on Wednesday, reaching $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 203,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,433. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.77. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.45.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

