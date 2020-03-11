Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 22,665 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE MPC traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 941,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,981. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

