Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 3,247 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $24,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. 1,041,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.