Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 6,501 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after acquiring an additional 771,703 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Digital by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,969,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,160. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

