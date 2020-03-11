Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases Shares of 258,355 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 495,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,970. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

