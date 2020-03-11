Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $15.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.47. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

