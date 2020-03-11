Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 2,382 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,205,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. 4,404,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,142,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

