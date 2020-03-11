Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 8,140 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 258,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. 445,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.