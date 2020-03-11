Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 8,899 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 16,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AT&T by 27.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 27,605,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,936,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.