Veros Hits One Day Volume of $5,076.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. During the last week, Veros has traded up 11,462.2% against the US dollar. Veros has a market cap of $205,685.98 and $5,076.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.02334808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00205207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00117199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012566 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,018,051 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

