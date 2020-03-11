Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 234,611 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Visa were worth $292,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $11.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $148.02 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

