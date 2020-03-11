Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Up 19.1%

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) shot up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.56, 238,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 250,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

