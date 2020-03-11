Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 953,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,503. The company has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

