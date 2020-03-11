Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $8.11 on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. 16,476,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

