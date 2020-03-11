Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 114,252 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 738.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,252 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

NYSE CHD traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

