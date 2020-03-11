Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 22,095 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 2.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,476,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,762,000 after buying an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $11.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.16. 44,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.92. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

