Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

NYSE:TMO traded down $19.45 on Wednesday, reaching $288.25. 151,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.63 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

