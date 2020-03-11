Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $7.24 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 375,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.87 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.