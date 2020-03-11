Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 10,595 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 1.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.10. 162,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.