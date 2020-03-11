Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 66,579 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 349.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,579 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

Visa stock traded down $12.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.51. 9,170,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,797. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $148.02 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.