Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 96,442 Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.09% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 500,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $258,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

