Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 671.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86,270 shares during the period. Leidos comprises 1.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $362,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,002. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

