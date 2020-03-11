Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 3,611 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,635,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $11.42 on Wednesday, reaching $188.44. 285,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,694. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $179.80 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average of $205.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

