Watford (WTRE) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Watford to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Watford and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 915 2981 2583 183 2.31

Watford currently has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 34.15%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watford and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 10.66 Watford Competitors $14.30 billion $2.94 billion 37.88

Watford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63% Watford Competitors 2.69% 0.98% 0.45%

Summary

Watford peers beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

