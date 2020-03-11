WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading Up 17.6%

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.95, approximately 2,064,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,196,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

