Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$8.85 Price Target at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) has been given a C$8.85 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Laurentian raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.19.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE WDO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.10. 1,036,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,037. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.26.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,912.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.