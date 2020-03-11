Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded by Laurentian to “Buy”

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.50. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.19.
WDO traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.