Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded by Laurentian to “Buy”

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.50. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.19.

WDO traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,912.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

