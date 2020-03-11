White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Declares Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $10.22 on Wednesday, hitting $946.58. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,483. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $903.50 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,099.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,091.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

