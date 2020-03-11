YPF (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 15.6%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) rose 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.08, approximately 5,236,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,886,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Santander cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Research analysts expect that YPF SA will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in YPF during the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in YPF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YPF by 213.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in YPF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

