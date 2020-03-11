Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPLG. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CorePoint Lodging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,360. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

