Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation NA accounts for about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.22% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $196,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.